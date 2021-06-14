Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Patriot Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,428. Patriot Gold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

