Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Shares Down 5.2%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) shares fell 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43. 182,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 184,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.