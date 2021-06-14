Patron (PAT) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Patron has a market cap of $3.68 million and $18,224.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Patron has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00785496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.55 or 0.07925859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00083247 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

