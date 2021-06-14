Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.23 Million

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce sales of $232.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.00 million and the highest is $232.90 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $181.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $340.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.