Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce sales of $232.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.00 million and the highest is $232.90 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $181.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $340.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

