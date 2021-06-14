Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,650 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $26,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 107,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $340.00 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.55, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

