PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 721,274 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PayPal worth $396,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $4,183,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PYPL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.39. The company had a trading volume of 186,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $318.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.22 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

