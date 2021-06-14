PayPie Price Up 21.5% This Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. PayPie has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $1,438.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

