PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,975,500 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the May 13th total of 8,814,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 281.1 days.

OTCMKTS PCWLF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726. PCCW has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

