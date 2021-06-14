PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,975,500 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the May 13th total of 8,814,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 281.1 days.
OTCMKTS PCWLF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726. PCCW has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56.
About PCCW
