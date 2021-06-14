Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by CIBC in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.53.

PPL stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$40.29. 956,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,402. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$26.77 and a one year high of C$40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$22.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.09.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

