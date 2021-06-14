Pendle Market Capitalization Reaches $19.44 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $19.44 million and approximately $97,500.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00062445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00173830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00187449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.49 or 0.01073619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.12 or 1.00309161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,702,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.