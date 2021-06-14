Peony Market Cap Reaches $2.12 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Peony has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $6,678.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001334 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 95% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 10,095,395 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.