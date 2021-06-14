Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post $55.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.68 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $49.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $246.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $297.84 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $298.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEBO. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $617.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

