Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEBO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after buying an additional 150,364 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,982,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 367,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

