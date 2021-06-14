People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,690 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.34% of People’s United Financial worth $26,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,300,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 263,186 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,110,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 131,722 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

