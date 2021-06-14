pEOS Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $9.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00062890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00168323 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00185788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.64 or 0.01034341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,432.39 or 1.00135367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

