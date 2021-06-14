PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $253,960.80

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $253,960.80 and $512.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00025663 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00161854 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,362,944 coins and its circulating supply is 45,122,774 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

