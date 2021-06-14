Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares in the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PERI stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $576.16 million, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

