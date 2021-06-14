Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the May 13th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $85.38 million, a P/E ratio of 140.23 and a beta of 1.21.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
