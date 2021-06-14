Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the May 13th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $85.38 million, a P/E ratio of 140.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

