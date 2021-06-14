Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.