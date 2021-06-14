Persistence (XPRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $204.97 Million

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Persistence has a total market cap of $204.97 million and $752,824.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for about $10.38 or 0.00025779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.84 or 0.00793960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00084386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.92 or 0.08003068 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 106,662,536 coins and its circulating supply is 19,737,489 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

