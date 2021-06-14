Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Up to $22.80

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $23.54. Personalis shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 6,187 shares.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,908.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,295. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

