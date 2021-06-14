Peter E. Roth Acquires 5,000 Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Peter E. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 539 ($7.04) per share, for a total transaction of £26,950 ($35,210.35).

CLIG traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 528 ($6.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,086. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. City of London Investment Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 340.70 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560 ($7.32). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 538.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £267.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62.

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

