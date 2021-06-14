Peter E. Roth Acquires 5,000 Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Peter E. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 539 ($7.04) per share, for a total transaction of £26,950 ($35,210.35).
CLIG traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 528 ($6.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,086. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. City of London Investment Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 340.70 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560 ($7.32). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 538.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £267.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62.
About City of London Investment Group
