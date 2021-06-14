PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Short Interest Update

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PETV remained flat at $$10.45 during trading on Monday. PetVivo has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09.

Get PetVivo alerts:

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.