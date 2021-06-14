Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 336,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $5.86 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.54.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0321 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
