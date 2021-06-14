Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.60.

PEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$7.13 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$1.63 and a 52-week high of C$7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total value of C$40,999.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,992.55. Also, Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$898,480.18. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $507,338.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

