Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PEYUF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.86. 178,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,671. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

