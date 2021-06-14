PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,011 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCG stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

