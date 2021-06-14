Phantasma Energy Price Up 7.9% This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $4,884.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00062273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00166331 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00184938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.11 or 0.01019247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,334.09 or 0.99514504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

