Phantasma Market Capitalization Achieves $24.05 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $24.05 million and approximately $53,062.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,455.92 or 0.99854321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00032782 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00063224 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002545 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

