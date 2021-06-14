Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 6,707 shares.The stock last traded at $12.09 and had previously closed at $12.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

