Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette Sells 1,382 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total value of C$27,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$345,403.68.

SW traded down C$0.48 on Monday, hitting C$20.06. 49,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,595. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.28 and a 12 month high of C$28.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$740.03 million and a PE ratio of -10.60.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SW. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.50.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.