Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce $385.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.00 million and the highest is $392.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $430.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

PSXP opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $42.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

