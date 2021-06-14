Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0202 on Major Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $3,280.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,475.72 or 1.00037863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00033140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.92 or 0.00343357 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.48 or 0.00431230 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.04 or 0.00823124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00062821 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,165,312 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

