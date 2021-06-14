Phore (PHR) Trading Up 5% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $2,704.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.24 or 0.00487571 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,331,282 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

