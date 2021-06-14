PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.33

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.33 and last traded at C$4.33, with a volume of 21704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$218.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.52.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 625.00%.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Craig Brown bought 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 129,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,817.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,100 shares of company stock worth $164,265.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

