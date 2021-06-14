Pigeoncoin Trading 10.9% Lower This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $28,180.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

