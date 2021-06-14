PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the May 13th total of 759,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.