PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the May 13th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $132,000.

Shares of NYSE PMX remained flat at $$12.63 during midday trading on Monday. 244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,057. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

