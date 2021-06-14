Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.29 million and $6,282.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00438623 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003478 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016815 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.25 or 0.01083386 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,545,916 coins and its circulating supply is 428,285,480 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.