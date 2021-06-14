Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,591 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $162.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of -57.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

