Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Accolade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $53.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.33. Accolade has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth about $18,148,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Accolade by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 323,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after buying an additional 337,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.