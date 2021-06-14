Piper Sandler Comments on Campbell Soup’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after buying an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

