Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Trading 3.5% Higher

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.07. 7,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 3,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPIRY)

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.