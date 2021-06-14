Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Volume Tops $2.16 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $4.52 or 0.00011102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $825.94 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00331056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00147996 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00207134 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001349 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,740,463 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

