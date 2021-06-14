Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 4,501 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $36,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,435,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $198.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $137.33 and a 12 month high of $198.43.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

