Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $488.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $510.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.42 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.