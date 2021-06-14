Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $28,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,586,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $16,772,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $502.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $310.16 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

