Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $11.07 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,586 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 711,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

