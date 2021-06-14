Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

MCD stock opened at $236.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

