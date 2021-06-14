Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $225.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

